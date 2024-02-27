The small pump prefilter eradicates coarse dirt particles and sand in common garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps – also increasing the lifetime of the devices. The prefilter is especially suitable for devices without integrated filters, with a flow rate of up to 4,000 l/h and equipped with a G1 connection thread (33.3 mm). The filter inlay can be removed very easily for effortless cleaning. The mesh size of the fine filter is 250 µm (0.25 mm). The radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the new BP accessories guarantees reliable sealing and extremely easy assembly.