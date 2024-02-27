PCL 4 roller brushes for stone surfaces
The ideal addition for cleaning patios and balconies: The two-part roller set for the PCL 4 patio cleaner. Effortlessly removes organic growth and moss from smooth stone tiles in outside areas.
The two-part roller brush set is the ideal addition for the PCL 4 patio cleaner, specially adapted to cleaning smooth and sealed stone tiles and slabs thoroughly as well as evenly in outside areas. Remove surface dirt such as organic growth or moss effortlessly and achieve excellent cleaning results when cleaning your patio.
Features and benefits
Cleans smooth stone surfaces thoroughly and evenly
Bristle material specially adapted to the cleaning task
Optimised brush profile for cleaning smooth stone surfaces
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|134 x 100 x 100
Application areas
- Terrace
- Balcony