Round brush kit with brass bristles
Round brush set with brass bristles for removing stubborn and ingrained dirt. Ideal for non-sensitive surfaces.
Round brush set with solid brass bristles for the effortless removal of stubborn dirt and encrustations - for example on the oven grate or hob. The sturdy metal bristles make the cleaning brushes a powerhouse among the steam cleaner brushes. Attention: Not suitable for sensitive surfaces such as wood or plastic.
Features and benefits
Brass brushes
- Sturdy brushes for easy removal of stubborn dirt
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|40 x 26 x 26
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Barbecues
- Oven
- Even stubborn dirt