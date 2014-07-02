Splash guard
Splash guard for dirt blasterProtects against splash back when cleaning corners and edges. Fits all Kärcher dirt blasters (except 4.763-184).
Features and benefits
Splash guard
- Ideal for splash-free cleaning of corners and edges.
Compact design
- Protects against splash back when cleaning corners and edges
Outstanding performance
- Cleans non-sensitive surfaces
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 193 x 176
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Stairs
- Areas around the home and garden