Splash guard for dirt blasterProtects against splash back when cleaning corners and edges. Fits all Kärcher dirt blasters (except 4.763-184).

Features and benefits
  • Ideal for splash-free cleaning of corners and edges.
Compact design
Outstanding performance
  • Cleans non-sensitive surfaces
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 192 x 193 x 176
Application areas
  • Stairs
  • Areas around the home and garden
