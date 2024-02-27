Splash guard for roller brush 500
Splash guard with velcro fastening for rotating roller brush. Clear view of the brush thanks to transparent film, with protection against splashes at the same time.
Splash guard is very easy to attach directly on the drive of the rotating roller brush and features a transparent film which guarantees an unobstructed view of the cleaning brush at all times when working and is easy to change with velcro fastening. While the user remains dry during facade cleaning, the splash guard also ensures better cleaning results as the water runs off the facade and dirt particles are automatically rinsed away.
Specifications
Technical data
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|40
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
Videos
Compatible machines
- Drive for roller brush 500
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/21-4 S
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/23-4 S
- HD 10/23-4 S Plus
- HD 10/23-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Edition Power Control *EU
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Edition Power Control
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M Portable
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 6/16-4 M Plus *EU
- HD 6/16-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MX Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/16-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/16-4 MX Car
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M Portable
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MX Plus
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 9/20-4 M
- HD 9/20-4 M Plus
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HDS 10/20-4 M
- HDS 10/20-4 MX
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 6/12 C
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 7/10-4 M
- HDS 7/10-4 MX
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16-4 C Basic
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 C Basic
- HDS 8/18-4 C EASY!
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 M
- HDS 8/18-4 MX
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
- HDS 9/17-4 CX
- HDS 9/18-4 M
- HDS 9/18-4 MX
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
Application areas
- Perfect for facade and solar panel cleaning