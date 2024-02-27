2.0 mm trimmer line spool
The trimmer line spool with twisted trimmer line spool ensures great results even in hard-to-reach areas. Suitable for the LTR 3-18 Dual and LTR 36-33 Battery models.
If shrubs or a wall are in the way when mowing, you need a tool that is both agile and powerful: a Kärcher lawn trimmer. It also makes light work of hard-to-reach places in the garden. It reliably produces clean cutting results thanks to the trimmer line spool with twisted trimmer line, which is suitable for the LTR 3-18 Dual and LTR 36-33 Battery models. The twisted cutting line cuts with precision and endurance as it is constantly being readjusted to the trimmer line spool by means of automatic trimmer line extension. This guarantees a consistently neat cutting result, even with longer work intervals. Further plus points are the quiet operation and the simple, tool-free changing of the trimmer line spool in just a few simple steps. And the work continues, down to the last blade of grass on the strip.
Features and benefits
Twisted cord
- Precise, quiet and reliable – all this is guaranteed with the twisted cord.
Automatic cord supply
- The cord is automatically readjusted and is therefore always the perfect length.
Coil can be changed tool-free
- A few simple hand movements make possible the tool-free change of the coil.
Practical cap
- Apart from the coil, the appropriate cap is also included in the scope of supply.
Flexible use
- The robust cutting line effortlessly reaches parts of the garden that are difficult to access.
Specifications
Technical data
|Line thickness (mm)
|2
|Line length per spool (m)
|3.4
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|75 x 75 x 34
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges