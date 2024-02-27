Stone roller set
Cleaning resistant hard floors and dirty crevices can be extremely easy: With the two-piece stone roller set for removing stubborn dirt. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.
The two-part stone roller set is the perfect tool for deep cleaning non-delicate hard floors, such as stone or ceramic, though it is not suitable for delicate natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta. Compatible with EWM 2, FC 3 Cordless, FC 4-4, FC 5 and FC 7 Cordless (2 sets required). Thanks to integrated bristles, the stone roller set easily removes stubborn dirt and gives even crevices, joints and uneven surfaces a lustrous shine. The rollers are machine-washable up to 60 °C.
Features and benefits
High-quality microfibre
- Optimum dirt removal and a high level of dirt pick-up for excellent cleaning results.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Integrated bristles
- For the effortless removal of stubborn dirt.
- Even crevices and uneven floors become sparkling clean.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|300 x 60 x 60
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Stone floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Tile joints