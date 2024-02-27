The two-part stone roller set is the perfect tool for deep cleaning non-delicate hard floors, such as stone or ceramic, though it is not suitable for delicate natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta. Compatible with EWM 2, FC 3 Cordless, FC 4-4, FC 5 and FC 7 Cordless (2 sets required). Thanks to integrated bristles, the stone roller set easily removes stubborn dirt and gives even crevices, joints and uneven surfaces a lustrous shine. The rollers are machine-washable up to 60 °C.