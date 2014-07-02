Complete, ready to use vacuum-resistant spiral hose 1", 7 m for general use. With suction filter and backflow preventer for connecting to the suction side of garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. Ideal for preventing the backflow of water and shortening the priming time. Can also be used for suction hose extension. For use with the aforementioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).