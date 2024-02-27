Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: T 7/1, T 10/1 T 12/1, NT 22/1, NT 30/1, NT 40/1, NT 50/1, NT 65/2

Chrome-plated steel suction tube for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 35 and 505 mm long.