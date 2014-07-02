Surface Cleaner FR 30

Up to 10 times greater area coverage compared with the conventional high pressure jet. Plastic casing for optimal manoeuvrability, double ceramic bearing for long working times, flexible connection joint for ergonomic handling and integrated parking position. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 300
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.3
Compatible machines
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria