Trigger guns

Kärcher Spray guns

Spray guns

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Kärcher Easy Press high-pressure trigger gun with holding force reduction (Kärcher patent)

Easy Press high-pressure trigger gun with holding force reduction (Kärcher patent)

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Kärcher Servo control

Servo control

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