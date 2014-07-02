Triple nozzle, 050

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For high-pressure cleaners with injector, low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector M 18x1.5.

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Robust, durable and non-clogging. Convenient changeover between high-pressure pencil jet (0°), high-pressure fan jet (25°) or low-pressure fan jet (40°). For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector M 18 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 300
Nozzle size ( ) 50
Temperature (°C) max. 80
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Compatible machines
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