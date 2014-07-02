Air-driven vacuuming nozzle Ideal for high-pile carpets and picking up animal hairs, e.g. from dogs and cats, etc. The turbo power nozzle is driven by the air from the vacuum cleaner. The cleaning power is considerably improved by the action of the rotating brush. Dirt seated deep in the fibres is whirled up and efficiently removed. For intensive, thorough and hygienic cleaning. Suitable for vacuum cleaners VC 6100, VC 6200, VC 6300, DS 5500 und DS 5600