Underbody lance

Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.

Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (mm) 700
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.7
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INFORMATION

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