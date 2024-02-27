VP 145 vario power jet for K 4-K 5
Vario power spray lance for pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5. Continuously adjustable from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet, simply by turning the spray lance.
The vario power spray lance: from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet with infinitely adjustable pressure regulation simply by turning the spray lance. Ideal for cleaning smaller areas around the home and garden, such as walls, paths, fences and vehicles. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5.
Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Low-pressure detergent jet
- Infinitely adjustable pressure regulation – from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|448 x 46 x 46
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Façade
- Garden and stone walls
- Paths
- Fences
- Areas around the home and garden
