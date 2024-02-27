Water filter

Water filter to protect the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water.

The water filter protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water. Water filtration increases the lifetime of the pressure washer. The water filter is suitable for all Class K 2-K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water
  • Increases pressure washer life
Specifications

Technical data

Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
