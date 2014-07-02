Wet/dry floor nozzle, aluminium, DN 35, width 370 mm
For wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher: aluminium floor nozzle (DN 35) with a width of 370 mm, including brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.
Aluminium wet/dry floor nozzle in nominal size DN 35 with a width of 370 millimetres and side rollers. The squeegees and brush strips can be changed quickly and easily using a clip. The nozzle is ideal for removing fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Width (mm)
|370
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 200 x 85