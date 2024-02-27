WV 1 squeegee blades (250 mm)
For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 1 Window Vacs. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without leaving drips.
The squeegee blades of the battery Window Vac can be replaced quickly and easily and ensure streak-free cleanliness of all smooth surfaces at all times – without any dripping water.
Features and benefits
For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 1 Window Vacs.
- For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without leaving drips.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 5 x 45
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Smooth surfaces