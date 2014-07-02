WV 2 / WV 5 squeegee blade, narrow, 170 mm
For replacing the squeegee blades of battery Window Vacs WV 50, WV 75, WV 2, WV 5 and WVP 10. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces - without any dripping water.
The squeegee blades (170 millimetres) of the battery Window Vac can be replaced quickly and easily and ensure streak-free cleanliness of all smooth surfaces at all times – without any dripping water.
Features and benefits
For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 50, WV 75, WV 2 and WV 5 Window Vacs.
- For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces - without any dripping water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|170 x 42 x 5
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Smooth surfaces