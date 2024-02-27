WV 4-4, WV 6, WV 7 squeegee blades (170 mm)

For replacing the squeegee blades (170 mm) on the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs. For streak-free cleaning results.

The squeegee blades (170 mm) of the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs can be replaced quickly and easily, ensuring a streak-free shine on all smooth surfaces every time – and without any dripping water.

Features and benefits
For changing the squeegee blades of the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs
  • For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.
Long silicon blade
  • The long silicone lip allows removal in one go, thus making the battery powered window vacuum cleaner even more flexible.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 170 x 30 x 24
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Wall tiles
  • Glass tables
  • Smooth surfaces
INFORMATION

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