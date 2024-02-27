WV indoor microfibre wiping cloths

The microfibre wiping cloth with hook-and-loop fastener fastening for optimal dirt removal with the spray bottle of the WV on all smooth surfaces.

Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfibre wiper can very easily be attached to the spray bottle and also replaced.

Features and benefits
Microfibre wiping cloth Indoor
  • For gleaming streak-free windows.
hook-and-loop fastener
  • Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfibre wiping cloth can very easily and quickly be replaced.
Suitable for WV Spray Bottle Set Extra (2.633-129.0)
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Fabric fibre composition 85% Polyester; 15% Polyamide
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 275 x 30
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Tiles
  • Mirrors
INFORMATION

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