WV outdoor microfibre wiping cloths
Ideal for external windows: the outdoor microfibre wiping cloth with hook-and-loop fastening and lots of abrasive fibres. Incl. scraper for stubborn dirt.
Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfibre wiping cloth can very easily be attached to the spray bottle and also replaced. Because there is a particularly large number of abrasive fibres, the pad is especially suited for cleaning outdoor windows. The enclosed dirt scraper removes even the most stubborn dirt from the window.
Features and benefits
Microfibre wiping cloth, outdoor
- For gleaming streak-free windows.
hook-and-loop fastener
- Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfibre wiping cloth can very easily and quickly be replaced.
Dirt scraper
Suitable for WV Spray Bottle Set Extra (2.633-129.0)
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Fabric fibre composition
|70 % Polyester; 30 % Polyamid
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 275 x 30
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Tiles
- Mirrors
- Even stubborn dirt