The 10-metre long rubber hose extension provides greater flexibility and increases the operating radius of the pressure washer. Simply connect between the device and the high-pressure hose to simplify your work immediately. The high-quality steel-braided rubber hose impresses with its robustness and guarantees excellent durability. The hose extension withstands pressures of up to 160 bar and is designed for temperatures of up to 80 °C. Of course, the extension hose can also be used with detergents. Compatible with all Kärcher K 2 to K 8 class pressure washers with screw connection. Not suitable for hose reel devices.