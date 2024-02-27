Basic cleaning agent for hard floors RM 533, 1l
For thorough removal of old protective layers and stubborn dirt from stone, linoleum and PVC. For best results, use together with Kärcher care agents. Can also be used for normal cleaning of sealed parquet and cork. Note: not suitable for unsealed wooden surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|90 x 90 x 215
Application areas
- Stone floors
- Linoleum floors
- PVC floors