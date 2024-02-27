Floor care for waxed parquet/parquet with oil or wax finish RM 530, 1l

Optimal care and protection for waxed wooden floors or wooden floors with oil/wax finish. Traces are removed, the care film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky shine. Notes: leave treated floors to harden for 24 hours, do not apply water, do not move furniture and do not walk on the floor wearing shoes. Store in a frost-free place.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
  • Waxed wooden floors
  • Wooden floors with oil-wax finish
