Patio & deck cleaner concentrate RM 564, 500ml

Patio & deck cleaner concentrate for a materialfriendly cleaning of balcony and patio (wood/stone). Removes oil, grease, pollution and soot. Makes 5 l of diluted detergent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Application areas
  • Balcony
  • Stone floors
  • Wooden floors
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Metal
