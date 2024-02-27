Car Shampoo Concentrate RM 562, 500ml
Car shampoo concentrate for a materialfriendly vehicle cleaning. Removes oil, grease, winter and street grime from paint, glass, plastic and chrome. Makes 5 l of diluted detergent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Plastic
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Paint surfaces
- Chrome