Textile impregnator care tex RM 762, 500ml

Highly effective, long-lasting protection for all textile coverings. Carpets, upholstery and car seats are covered with a dirt-repellent protective film which helps to prevent dirt accumulating in future. Therefore, dirt can be vacuumed up more easily and thoroughly.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Textile impregnator care tex RM 762, 500ml
Application areas
  • Carpet
  • Carpets
  • Upholstery
  • Car seats
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria