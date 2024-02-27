The Premium CR 7.220 automatic hose reel is compact and enables hoses to be unreeled and reeled up again without getting tied in knots. The hose retraction mechanism works automatically and is smooth and steady. The automatic hose reel also features an integrated hose brake that ensures the hose is retracted in a controlled manner. Thanks to its compact dimensions and the flat wall bracket, the hose reel can be mounted without taking up much space. Furthermore, the swivel range from 0° to 180° can be custom set using a practical angled fixture to provide effective protection for objects and walls.