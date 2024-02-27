Premium Hose Hanger with Box
Robust Premium Hose Hanger with box for easy mounting to the wall. Practical and space-saving hose stowage. With storage case for sprayers, connectors, and garden gloves and storage box for garden scissors, etc. Suitable for all common hoses.
The robust Kärcher Premium Hose Hanger with box is ideal for easy mounting to the wall. It is space-saving and offers a variety of storage possibilities for nozzles and spray guns. In addition, it comes was a storage case for connectors, sprayers and garden gloves. But there is more: To keep all gardening tools in order, the Premium Hose Hanger comes with a storage box for garden shears, shovels, and other gardening tools. It is suitable for all common garden hoses. The innovative hose storage systems from Kärcher set new standards in function, design and quality. They allow quick and easy un- and rewinding of the hose - while saving space. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Storage possibility for nozzles and spray guns
Practical and space-saving hose storage
- Everything is orderly stored in one place.
- Suitable for all common garden hoses
Robust materials
- Durable.
Storage case for connectors, sprayers, and garden gloves
Wall mount
- Easy mounting to the wall
Storage box for garden shears, shovels and other gardening tools
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|max. 35 (1/2") / max. 25 (5/8") / max. 20 (3/4")
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|150 x 300 x 460
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Trees
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment
