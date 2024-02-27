Hose set with nozzle, 15 m
Hose set with 15 m standard hose (5/8"), nozzle, G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.
The perfect hose set for gardening novices. The sets comprises a 15 m standard hose (5/8"), a nozzle, a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.
Features and benefits
15 m 5/8" PrimoFlex® hose
- The perfect entry-level set.
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Nozzle
- Spraying pattern can be changed from "hard" to "soft".
Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
- Works with all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|5/8″
|Hose length (m)
|15
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|370 x 370 x 100
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Scope of supply
- Universal hose connector: 1 Piece(s)
- Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment