The PrimoFlex® quality hose, which measures 5/8" in diameter and 50 m in length, is perfect for watering small to large areas and gardens. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 24 bar. The hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between 0 and +40 °C. We guarantee a 12-year warranty for this garden hose. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust and resistant to kinks. The benefits are plain to see: long lifetime and easy handling. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.