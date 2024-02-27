The spiral hose set contains everything you might need for regular watering jobs in small gardens, on terraces and balconies, or on a campsite. The days of wasting time and effort lugging watering cans around or trailing hoses about are long gone. The Kärcher spiral hose set is a handy solution that is ready to use at any time, for any kind of watering job that needs doing. Equipment details: 10 m phthalate-free, UV-resistant spiral hose, multi-functional spray gun, 1 x spiral hose connector with kink protection, 1 x spiral hose connector with kink protection and Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adaptor. Thanks to the multi-functional spray gun supplied, even coarse dirt can be effortlessly removed from garden tools and other similar items. The spiral hose springs back into its compact shape after every use.