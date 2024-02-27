CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA, 10l

CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA, the deep cleaning spray extraction cleaner. For all textile floor coverings (including mixed and fully-synthetic fibres), upholstery and wall surfaces.

Woolsafe-certified and therefore also suitable for natural fibres, the liquid and phosphate-free CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA delivers impressive results when cleaning all textile floor coverings. Whether synthetic or natural fibres, the powerful, ready-to-use deep cleaner reliably removes oil, grease and mineral-based soiling, as well as unpleasant odours such as tobacco smoke, sweat or urine. CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA is ideal for building cleaning services performing spray extraction with the Puzzi spray extraction machines, as well as two-step carpet cleaning machines. 

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 9.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10.8
CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA, 10l
CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA, 10l
CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA, 10l
CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA, 10l
Application areas
  • Car preparation
  • Textile surfaces
Accessories
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria