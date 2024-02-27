Our FloorPro Protect Dispersion Extra RM 782 is a very robust, high-gloss polymer coating for resilient flooring such as linoleum or PVC. Thanks to its very high solids content, just one to two coats applied manually with a flat mop or an applicator mop are enough to provide lasting protection for floors. The highly adhesive wipe care also has anti-slip properties in accordance with DIN 51131, DIN EN 13893 and DIN 18032 (depending on the floor covering) and significantly increases the floor covering's resistance to alcohol and disinfectants. The short drying time ensures that the treated surfaces can soon be walked on again.