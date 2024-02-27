FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 5l

FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C: Floor cleaner for manual application on all hard and flexible floors. Also suitable for high-gloss surfaces and furniture. With EU eco label certification.

Thanks to its particularly environmentally and user-friendly formulation, the highly concentrated and non-toxic FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform from Kärcher impresses with its gentle yet effective cleaning power, high efficiency and wide range of applications. The pleasantly citrus-scented floor cleaner is generally suitable for all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces – including ESD floors and floor coverings made of calcareous soft stone such as marble. It reliably removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions and light grease residues. The extra low-foaming detergent is designed for both manual and machine maintenance cleaning with a scrubber dryer. The sustainable FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform is certified in accordance with the strict requirements of the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 2
pH value 8.1
Weight (kg) 5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 5l
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 5l
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 5l
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 5l
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 5l
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor and surface cleaning
Accessories
INFORMATION

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