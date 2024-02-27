Whether for maintenance cleaning or deep cleaning: FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753 is always the optimal choice for unglazed, open-pored fine stoneware tiles. Not only does it effortlessly remove grease, oil and mineral contamination, but its surfactant- and enzyme-free formulation also effectively prevents rapid resoiling and ensures a pleasant, fresh fragrance. The slightly alkaline and low-foaming detergent can be used both manually and with a scrubber dryer. Kärcher recommends the single-step method for maintenance cleaning and the two-step method for deep cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic cleaner. If required, FloorPro RM 753 is also suitable for use in oil separators.