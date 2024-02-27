FloorPro Spray Cleaner RM 748 from Kärcher has been developed for the mechanical intermediate cleaning of coated, solvent-sensitive floor coverings, such as linoleum, rubber or PVC floors. The ready-to-use, wax-based cleaning agent is applied using a single-disc machine to remove common marks caused by foot traffic while also repairing and refreshing the surface. In addition, its special formulation has an anti-slip effect for increased safety.