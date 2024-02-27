Our PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 really lives up to its name and dissolves even the most stubborn oil, grease, tar, soot and smoke resin contamination seemingly without any effort. The highly concentrated, cost-saving high-pressure cleaning agent can be used in all temperature ranges – including the steam stage at 150 °C – and offers powerful cleaning action. As an ideal deep cleaner suitable for engine washing and parts cleaning in workshops or in agricultural holdings, it also impresses in other areas, for example in facade cleaning when removing dirt caused by emissions, bird droppings or insect residue, and can also be used for tank interior cleaning in the food industry. The PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 is silicone-free, rapidly separates oil and water in the oil separator and leaves behind a pleasantly fresh scent.