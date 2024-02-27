PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36, 20l
De-preservation agent, gently removes protective wax coatings and grease residue from paintwork surfaces. Ideal for use with high-pressure cleaners and free from halogenated hydrocarbons.
The PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 from Kärcher optimally prepares surfaces for painting, priming and coating. The solvent-based cleaner reliably removes wax-based preservation agents, protective wax films as well as grease, oil, lubricants, resin, mineral contamination and adhesives even at a low dosage. The PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 is free from halogenated hydrocarbons, easy to rinse off and perfect for use with high-pressure cleaners, making it ideal for application in industry and trade.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|16
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|255 x 230 x 400
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Car de-waxing
- Parts cleaning
- Surface degreasing
- Car/engine wash