Non-toxic, certified with the EU Ecolabel and awarded the Austrian Ecolabel, our SurfacePro CA 40 R eco!perform glass cleaner effortlessly combines high cleaning power with environmental friendliness and user safety. Conveniently ready to use for manual cleaning using the spray method, the alcohol-based detergent is not only ideal for glass surfaces such as windows or mirrors, but also for plastic surfaces. Fingerprints, grease and dust, as well as dirt caused by emissions are reliably removed. Even shiny surfaces dry quickly and streak-free, leaving only a pleasant citrus scent behind. No more time-consuming polishing. SurfacePro CA 40 R eco!perform is available in several packaging sizes. The 0.5-litre reusable bottle can be refilled and is additionally suitable for application with the high-quality 2-in-1 foam spray head from Kärcher.