Our VehiclePro Active Foam Wash Nano RM 816 Classic is a high-cleaning active foam with lotus effect for cleaning cars in vehicle wash systems. RM 816 Classic effectively removes grease, oil and dirt caused by emissions as well as insect residue. The active foam prepares for drying, creates a nanostructured surface and is therefore perfectly matched to subsequent treatment with the VehiclePro Gloss Dryer Nano RM 832 Classic. Thanks to its wax compatibility, streaking on the lacquer surface is reliably prevented. In addition, the easily separable foam cleaner also supports brush sliding ability, thus protecting the paintwork, and significantly reduces resoiling of the brushes in the system, which means that it can also be used as a brush shampoo. Surfactants contained are biodegradable in accordance with the OECD.