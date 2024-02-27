VehiclePro Brush Shampoo RM 811 Classic is suitable for use in vehicle wash systems and commercial vehicle washes. It reliably removes grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions and typical road dirt, and helps the brushes to slide, while also reducing their resoiling rate so they can keep working for longer. In addition, RM 811 Classic can also be used as an active foam and protects the vehicle paintwork. The economical brush shampoo is capable of cleaning up to 100 cars for every litre, and is designed to work with subsequent wax products to prevent streaks from forming on the paintwork. Surfactants contained in the formula are biodegradable according to OECD. What's more, it separates oil and water quickly in the oil separator.