Our VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 Classic is suitable for use with all water hardnesses for washing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle washing systems. The efficient base dryer enables the water film to break up quickly and over a large area, thus ensuring very good drying results. 829 Classic. The agent is also VDA-compliant, free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons, and the surfactants it contains are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. The high yield of up to 70 cars per litre enables extremely economical use.