VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l

VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform with Nordic Swan certification: Suitable for all water hardness levels. Allows the water film to break down quickly and creates preservative, long-lasting protection.

The VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform with Nordic Swan certification offers an impressive environmentally friendly formulation, optimal drying properties and long-lasting protection. Suitable for washing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle washing systems, the agent ensures that the water film is broken up quickly and over a large area, thus creating the best conditions for excellent drying results – regardless of the water hardness. The high-yield drying aid enables washing of up to 70 cars per litre and is VDA-compliant as well as free of mineral oils and mineral carbons.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 3
Weight (kg) 20.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 237 x 430
VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform, 20l
Application areas
  • Cars
  • Commercial vehicle cleaning
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