VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l

VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894: for excellent paint protection against external influences. With special gloss effect and long-lasting preservation at low consumption. VDA-compliant.

VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894 from Kärcher is a highly concentrated, extremely economical and VDA-compliant wax care product for cars and commercial vehicles for use in vehicle and self-service wash systems. The effective wax creates a high-gloss preservative that protects the paint from harmful environmental influences for up to 8 subsequent washes. The special formulation results in a surface modification that enables better light reflection and therefore a permanently high-gloss care layer. In addition, the wax ensures excellent drying results due to its hydrophobic effects and, with a yield of around 100 cars per litre, also stands for maximum economy.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 4
Weight (kg) 10.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 287 x 150 x 329
VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l
VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l
VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l
VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l
Application areas
  • Cars
  • Commercial vehicle cleaning
Accessories
INFORMATION

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