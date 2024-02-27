Our liquid VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic is an effective drying aid that is ideal for use in vehicle wash systems as well as with high-pressure cleaners. The care agent is particularly effective when using medium-hard to hard water; it causes the water film to break up quickly over a large area and thus ensures a very good drying result. The wax increases the level of shine of the paint and is also VDA-compliant and free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons. In addition, the surfactants contained are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. The high yield of up to 83 cars per litre enables a very economical use of the agent.