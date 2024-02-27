Thanks to the smart electrostatic function, the ES 1/7 Bp cordless sprayer can apply our disinfectant RM 735 to provide contactless disinfection of small areas and surfaces which are difficult or impossible to reach with conventional wiping. The highly adherent charged disinfectant solution is comprehensively applied for easy disinfection everywhere, even behind permanently fixed objects, and in corners, cracks and crevices. The practical, compact and very light hand sprayer provides excellent results without tiring the operator, whilst boasting a very low operating noise of just 57 dB(A). This makes it perfect for use in noise-sensitive locations, such as hospitals and schools or during retail operations. The ES 1/7 Bp version is the entry-level hand sprayer, which is part of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. The powerful 2.5 Ah battery provides a runtime of up to 5 hours and the corresponding battery charger are not included in the scope of delivery.