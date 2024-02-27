Dust removal system ID 130/22

Mobile, torque-operated ID 130/22 dust-extraction system is suitable for vacuuming large quantities of fine shavings and dusts that are hazardous to health (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). It has a robust, service-friendly design.

The ID 130/22 dust removal system has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows, which is also designed for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase mobile unit with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (TLV > 0.1 mg/m³). Its robust and service-friendly design meets the key requirements for tough industrial applications. A manual shaking mechanism effectively cleans the long-lasting compact filter, while the set-down trolley allows for the 170-litre container to be emptied easily and ergonomically without removing the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. If the machine is operated with a diameter of 120, it is certified H3 for wood dust in accordance with DGUV certificate. This keeps residual dust content in the return air to a maximum of 0.1 mg/m³ for a high level of health protection.

Features and benefits
Dust removal system ID 130/22: Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Dust removal system ID 130/22: Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust removal system ID 130/22: Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 370 / 1329
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 33 / 3.3
Container capacity (l) 170
Rated input power (kW) 2.2
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter area (m²) 9
Connection nominal diameter DN 140
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 158
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 163
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 790 x 1580

Equipment

  • Filter: Cartridge filter
Dust removal system ID 130/22
Dust removal system ID 130/22
Videos
Application areas
  • For vacuuming large quantities of hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³)
  • For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and dust
Accessories
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria