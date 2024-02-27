Dust removal system ID 130/22
Mobile, torque-operated ID 130/22 dust-extraction system is suitable for vacuuming large quantities of fine shavings and dusts that are hazardous to health (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). It has a robust, service-friendly design.
The ID 130/22 dust removal system has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows, which is also designed for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase mobile unit with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (TLV > 0.1 mg/m³). Its robust and service-friendly design meets the key requirements for tough industrial applications. A manual shaking mechanism effectively cleans the long-lasting compact filter, while the set-down trolley allows for the 170-litre container to be emptied easily and ergonomically without removing the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. If the machine is operated with a diameter of 120, it is certified H3 for wood dust in accordance with DGUV certificate. This keeps residual dust content in the return air to a maximum of 0.1 mg/m³ for a high level of health protection.
Features and benefits
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safetyDust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive headSet-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materialsDust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|370 / 1329
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|33 / 3.3
|Container capacity (l)
|170
|Rated input power (kW)
|2.2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter area (m²)
|9
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 140
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|158
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|163
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 790 x 1580
Equipment
- Filter: Cartridge filter
Videos
Application areas
- For vacuuming large quantities of hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³)
- For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and dust