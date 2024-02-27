The ID 130/22 dust removal system has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows, which is also designed for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase mobile unit with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (TLV > 0.1 mg/m³). Its robust and service-friendly design meets the key requirements for tough industrial applications. A manual shaking mechanism effectively cleans the long-lasting compact filter, while the set-down trolley allows for the 170-litre container to be emptied easily and ergonomically without removing the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. If the machine is operated with a diameter of 120, it is certified H3 for wood dust in accordance with DGUV certificate. This keeps residual dust content in the return air to a maximum of 0.1 mg/m³ for a high level of health protection.