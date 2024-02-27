The ID 130/22 Afc mobile, three-phase industrial deduster with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). An electrical shaking mechanism effectively cleans the long-lasting compact filter. The deduster has a powerful, energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows designed for continuous three-shift operation. In addition to its robust and easy-to-service design, it fulfils key requirements for tough, industrial applications. A set-down trolley allows the 170-litre container to be emptied simply and ergonomically without removing the drive head. Thanks to a polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine, the waste can be emptied safely and without producing large amounts of dust. If the machine is operated with a diameter of 120, it is certified H3 for wood dust in accordance with DGUV certification. This keeps residual dust content in the return air to a maximum of 0.1 mg/m³ for a high level of health protection.